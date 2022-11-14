Banaskantha police have formed teams to nab a man who allegedly kidnapped a girl, married and raped her repeatedly for 15 days, police said on Monday.

While a criminal complaint has been filed for rape against Chetan Patel, five others have been booked on the charges of kidnapping and illegal confinement.

Banaskantha Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST cell) Dr J.J. Gamit told IANS that the girl’s parents have lodged a criminal complaint against one Pushpaben and her husband Raju Bambudia, Chetan Patel, his mother Sitaben, his brother Sanjay and his wife Madhuben.

As the victim is from the tribal community, sections of atrocity act are invoked.

According to the complaint Pushpaben and her husband Raju offered to get the victim married in Mehsana district and on September 19, they forcefully took the victim to Mehsana in an eco car. Chetan then married the girl against her wish, confined her in a room of his house and raped her repeatedly.

Whenever the victim requested to be released, the accused threatened to file a false theft case against her. Last week, Sanjay and his wife Madhuben dropped her at her home following which the victim’s parents filed a criminal complaint on Saturday late night.

20221114-152803