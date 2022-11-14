INDIA

Banaskantha: Police teams formed to nab 6 in rape case

NewsWire
0
0

Banaskantha police have formed teams to nab a man who allegedly kidnapped a girl, married and raped her repeatedly for 15 days, police said on Monday.

While a criminal complaint has been filed for rape against Chetan Patel, five others have been booked on the charges of kidnapping and illegal confinement.

Banaskantha Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST cell) Dr J.J. Gamit told IANS that the girl’s parents have lodged a criminal complaint against one Pushpaben and her husband Raju Bambudia, Chetan Patel, his mother Sitaben, his brother Sanjay and his wife Madhuben.

As the victim is from the tribal community, sections of atrocity act are invoked.

According to the complaint Pushpaben and her husband Raju offered to get the victim married in Mehsana district and on September 19, they forcefully took the victim to Mehsana in an eco car. Chetan then married the girl against her wish, confined her in a room of his house and raped her repeatedly.

Whenever the victim requested to be released, the accused threatened to file a false theft case against her. Last week, Sanjay and his wife Madhuben dropped her at her home following which the victim’s parents filed a criminal complaint on Saturday late night.

20221114-152803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC rules NGT has powers to take suo moto cognisance on...

    Arushi Sharma chuffed about her OTT debut with ‘Jaadugar’

    India well-equipped to give befitting reply to all enemies: Rajnath Singh

    44th Chess Olympiad: India A, India C face off in 7th...