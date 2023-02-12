INDIA

Banda Prakash elected Deputy Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council

Banda Prakash Mudiraj of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was Sunday unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council.

As he was the only candidate in the fray, he was declared elected unopposed for the post.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Minister for Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy and leaders of various political parties congratulated Banda Prakash on his election as Deputy Chairman.

The chief minister said the election of Banda Prakash as the Deputy Chairman is a matter of pride for all. He said coming from an ordinary family, Banda Prakash worked hard to come up.

The chief minister recalled the services of the member for Mudiraj community.

Banda Prakash began his political career as a municipal councilor in 1981. He was appointed general secretary of the party in 2017.

He was elected as member of Legislative Council in 2021 from MLAs quota.

20230212-125601

