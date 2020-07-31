‘Bandish Bandit’ duo Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik are like BFFs

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Shreya Chaudhry has described her bond with her Bandish Bandits co-star Ritwik Bhowmik saying they are BFFs (best friends forever).

“Ritwik and I share a good professional relationship. On a personal level, we are two very different individuals but when it comes to working, we both support each other. It was really fun working with Ritwik in ‘Bandish Bandits’ as he is a very funloving person and that makes it easier to work with him,” Shreya said.

She said that they became a “mini family” on the set and that helped them to develop a bond.

“We supported and helped each other while prepping for the scenes. We were mere colleagues at the start of the show but now we have become good friends. In fact, I even went to see one of Ritwik’s plays. We shared some amazing moments while shooting, and luckily there were no ego clashes on the sets. We are now like BFFs,” she added.

“Bandish Bandits” is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhey and Tamanna, two young musicians hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik) is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international popstar.

The 10-part Amazon Prime Video series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang. It is created and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari. The show will go live on August 4.

