Thailand’s capital Bangkok is going to ease some distancing rules imposed against the Covid-19 pandemic as the national vaccination program is accelerating.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said in a social media post in the weekend that from Monday onwards, five types of places will be allowed to reopen as the situation in the capital is deemed more controllable as more residents have been vaccinated, reports Xinhua news agency.

Places that he referred to include public parks, museums, beauty clinics, foot massage and nail salons.

On Sunday the country reported 2,804 new coronavirus cases and 18 fatalities, raising the total infection tally and the death toll to 195,909 and 1,449, respectively, according to the figures released by the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

More than 80 per cent of the nation’s total cases have been reported since April 1, when the latest surge in infections started and put heavy economic pressure on many domestic businesses.

Thailand kicked off its mass vaccination campaign on June 7 and helped accelerate significant inoculations nationwide.

A total of 6.08 million doses have been administered so far in the country, with 1.6 million people, or 2.45 per cent of the population, fully vaccinated.

