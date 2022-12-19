INDIASOUTH ASIA

Bangladesh Air Force Chief visits IAF station in Barrackpore

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladesh Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan on Monday visited the IAF station at West Bengal’s Barrackpore, IAF officials said.

Indian Air Force spokesman, Wing Commander Sreeprakash said that the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) chief visited the technical type training school and a helicopter unit and interacted with all personnel of the station.

Military ties between the IAF and the BAF are vibrant and date back to the India-Pakistan war in 1971 when the IAF had trained the Kilo flight which later transformed into the Bangladesh Air Force, he said. The IAF spokesman said that the visit of Air Chief Marshal Hannan has further cemented the warm military ties between the two nations.

The BAF Chief was received by Air Force Station Commander, Group Captain Saideep Lall.

Air Chief Marshal Hannan has been visiting India since last week and attended several events including the Combined Graduation Parade held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal (Hyderabad) on Saturday.

20221219-182002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thousands tested for Covid as Shanghai Disneyland in snap lockdown

    Know how Delhi Police marked Women’s Day

    A.R. Rahman, Sivamani rev up the beat in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ BTS...

    MLAs poaching case: Telangana HC asks accused to surrender