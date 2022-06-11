SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladesh appoints new central bank governor

The Bangladeshi government has appointed Abdur Rouf Talukder as the country’s new central bank Governor.

Talukder, who is currently serving as the senior Secretary at the Finance Division of the Finance Ministry, will become the new Governor of the Bangladesh Bank for the next four years replacing Fazle Kabir.

The Financial Institutions Division under the Finance Ministry issued a notification announcing his appointment, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, Talukder’s appointment will be effective from July 4, or upon his joining date, for the next four years.

