SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladesh: BNP attempts to unleash ‘scare campaign’ with ‘fake’ social media post

NewsWire
0
0

Raozan Upazila of Chittagong, a birthplace of the revolutionary leaders like Master Da Surjosen, has a rich history of communal harmony. However, the BNP took to its official Facebook page to disrupt the communal harmony in the area.

A Facebook post by the BNP, unleashing a scare campaign, suggested that Buddhist citizens in the area have been attacked. However, netizens, specially local community leaders, promptly protested to the “fake news” and termed it “baseless”.

With the biggest festival for Hindus in Bangladesh – Durga Puja – approaching, this sort of fake news is seen as a ploy by the party to instigate “fresh spell of attacks”.

Rumours on social media have long been abused by the militant wings as a key tool to instigate attacks on minorities in the country.

In 2021, pictures of a “Hindu” devotee placing a copy of holy Quran on the lap of Lord Hanuman was widely circulated on social media, which led to a series of attacks on temples across the country on an unprecedented scale. However, the police investigation later found that a radical Muslim youth put the holy book on the lap of Lord Hanuman and circulated the pictures to create mayhem.

Known for commiting horrendous war crimes in association with the Pakistani army in 1971, Jamaat later got a new lease of life after the country’s first military dictator General Ziaur Rahman, also the founder of BNP, took over the reigns of the country after the assassination of country’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

20220923-040204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban: Pakistan provides airspace for US drones in Afghanistan

    Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign deal on power line project

    Surge in dengue fever continues in Pakistan

    Imran’s party accused of photoshopping to show huge demonstrations