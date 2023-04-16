LIFESTYLESOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladesh capital records hottest day in decades

NewsWire
0
0

The heatwave has gripped many parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, as the country enters the height of summer, the Meteorological Department said.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the highest temperature of the day, recorded in the country’s Chuadanga district, nearly 215 km west of Dhaka, was 41.8 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said the temperature in Dhaka on Sunday reached 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in 58 years.

Dhaka streets had fewer pedestrians than usual on Sunday afternoon and work had stopped in some open-air construction sites.

The bitumen on several roads in Dhaka had melted in the midday heat, further evidence of the blistering temperature.

Abdul Alim, a meteorologist, predicted the temperature will continue to soar this week.

20230417-030402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria-starrer ‘Tadap’ in theatres on Sep 24

    Arjun Kapoor: Was like an apprentice under Dibakar Banerjee for three...

    UN General Assembly president lauds Rwanda’s rebuilding from genocide

    Tiruchy farmers in TN demand release of water from Mettur dam...