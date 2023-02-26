SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladesh ‘constrained’ to abstain from vote on UNGA resolution on Ukraine

Bangladesh was “constrained” to abstain from UNGA vote on Ukraine as it believes that the resolution lacked “intensive” diplomatic engagement and “dialogue” between the parties involved in the conflict, a government official said on Sunday.

“Bangladesh continues to remain concerned over the loss of civilian lives, deteriorating humanitarian situation in conflict zone, and consequential socio-economic fallout around the globe and calls for cessation of hostilities,” the Dhaka Tribune quoted Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin as saying.

Bangladesh pursues a peace-centric foreign policy based on the principles of respect for all states, peaceful settlement of international disputes, and in line with principles of the United Nations charter, Sabrin said.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Thursday that demanded Russia leave Ukraine. The resolution got 141 votes in favour, seven against while 32 countries abstained.

