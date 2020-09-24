Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 355,384, death toll reaches 5,072

Dhaka, Sep 25 (IANS) Bangladesh reported 1,540 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths, making the tally at 355,384 and death toll at 5,072, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,900 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 265,092 including 2,139 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 per cent and the current recovery rate is 74.59 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

