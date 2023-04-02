SOUTH ASIA

Bangladesh exports dip by 2.49% in March

Bangladesh’s exports fell to $4.64 billion in March, down 2.49 per cent from the same month a year earlier and 7.5 per cent below target, government data showed.

But for July-March, the first three quarters of the 2022-23 financial year (July 2022-June 2023), exports rose 8.07 per cent to $41.72 billion, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) under the Ministry of Commerce on Sunday.

The overall growth was largely attributed to the demand for ready-made garments. The EPB said shipments of ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $35.25 billion in July-March, up 12.17 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangladesh saw exports soar more than 34 per cent to $52.08 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, official data showed.

Bangladesh’s earnings from garment export, which make up more than three-fourths of the country’s annual incomes since the beginning of this decade, surged to $42.61 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to the EPB.

