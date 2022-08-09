Bangladesh have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe in the second One Day International in Harare, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Tamim Iqbal’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Zimbabwe had beaten Bangladesh by five wickets in the second T20I and took an unassailable 2-0 series in the three-match series countersy an excellent all-round performance (3/56 and 117 not out off 127) by Sikandar Raza’s three-wicket haul helped Zimbabwe

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

