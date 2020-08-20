Bangladesh, India agree to convene JCC meeting soon

Dhaka, Aug 20 (IANS) Bangladesh and India have agreed to convene the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) between the two countries at the level of Foreign Ministers at the earliest, as JCC provides an excellent platform to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries with an action-oriented focus, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Masud Bin Momen, said on Thursday.

Momen congratulated his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla on India becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and conveyed Bangladesh’s greater expectation from India as a member of the UNSC to play a more meaningful role for a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis, including their early repatriation to Myanmar.

Shringla expressed India’s willingness to be in close contact with Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries and also highlighted the cost advantage that India enjoys due to its economies of scale in manufacturing, Momen said.

Bangladesh also appreciated the Indian government for facilitating the evacuation of stranded Bangladeshi nationals from India to Bangladesh at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this context, Momen requested for urgent reopening of visa issuance from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, particularly since many Bangladeshi patients need to visit India for availing critical and emergency medical treatment.

The Indian side was also requested to reopen travel through the Benapole-Petrapole land port which has been halted by the West Bengal government in the wake of the pandemic.

Momen also appreciated India’s efforts to ease travel between the two countries through the introduction of ‘air bubble’ flights, proposed by the Indian side.

Shringla, who is on a brief visit to Bangladesh, also requested his Bangladesh counterpart Momen to visit India at the earliest, taking advantage of the ‘air bubble’ initiative of India.

Shringla’s brief visit to Bangladesh is to convey Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message aiming at further strengthening the ties of friendship between the two countries.

Momen and Shringla also discussed wide ranging areas of ongoing bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on ways to address issues arising out of the Covid-19 situation.

Shringla reiterated that Bangladesh comes first for India under Prime Minister Modi’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy. Shringla also expressed his deep gratitude for the kind gesture shown by Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina to grant him an audience in spite of her not having met any foreign dignitaries since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s appreciation for the medical assistance proactively provided by India for containing the pandemic.

Momen stated that Bangladesh is ready to collaborate in the development of a Covid-19 vaccine, including its trial, and it looks forward to early affordable availability of the vaccine when it is ready.

The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary also requested his Indian counterpart to expedite the return of the Tablighi members of Bangladesh who were hit by the lockdown in India.

Request was also made for the early release of the 25 Bangladeshi fishermen who are in custody in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The Indian side assured that the matter has been addressed and the Bangladeshi nationals will be able to return soon.

The two sides also discussed the plans for organising joint events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence as well as the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

