Bangladesh marks World Tourism Day with various events

NewsWire
Bangladesh marked the World Tourism Day with various events, including a colourful rally in the state capital Dhaka.

“Rethinking Tourism” is the theme for World Tourism Day 2022 celebrated in Bangladesh on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangladeshi President Md. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion. World Tourism Day was observed in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.

On Tuesday morning, the colourful rally in the capital showcased the rich culture and heritage of Bangladesh. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali, among others, joined the rally.

On the day, hundreds of hotels and tourist spots in the country offered special discounts.

To mark the day, a week-long beach carnival has been organised to attract more tourists to the world’s longest beach in Cox’ Bazar, nearly 400 km southeast of Dhaka.

The Cox’s Bazar district administration and the beach management committee also held a tourism fair and a beach carnival on Tuesday morning.

