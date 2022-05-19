Bangladesh left-arm quick Shoriful Islam has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka due to a wrist injury, team physio Bayjedul Islam confirmed on Thursday.

Shoriful was retired out on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test after pacer Kasun Rajitha’s short delivery hit him on the gloves. Bangladesh were forced to declare their innings at 465 following his injury.

An X-ray revealed a fracture and Shoriful has been ruled out for four to five weeks, which is likely to make him unavailable for the Test series against West Indies as well. Bangladesh will leave on June 6 to take part in the full fledged tour of West Indies, comprising two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

“Shoriful Islam had a contusion of the right hand while batting. After the fourth day’s play an X-ray was carried out which revealed a fracture on the base of the 5th metacarpal bone. Such injuries tend to take around three weeks to heal followed by a couple of week’s rehab. He will not be available to play for four to five weeks,” Bayjedul said in a BCB release on Thursday.

The 20-year old is the latest addition to the Bangladesh’ injury list as they earlier lost Taskin Ahmed (shoulder) and Mehedy Hasan (finger).

Meanwhile, the BCB has retained the same squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka that will begin on May 23. The board decided to not name a replacement for Shoriful since they have a big squad to pick from.

“We did not take any replacement for Shoriful as we have got a big squad in hand. We have to see the fitness of Hasan Mahmud (who was in discussion as a possible replacement of Shoriful) and though we are not considering him in this series, if he is fit we might pick him for the Bangladesh ‘A’ team tour of West Indies,” BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz.

20220519-145802