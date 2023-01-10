SOUTH ASIA

Bangladesh plans to adjust power, energy prices on monthly basis

The Bangladeshi government will introduce a new system for adjusting power and energy prices on a monthly basis.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said they are working on a plan to adjust power and energy prices every month, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Minister said backlog made due to financial losses in gas import would be possible to overcome to some extent if the price adjustment is made on a monthly basis.

The government’s subsidy to the power and energy sector will continue as the recent price hike would not cover the full loss in the sector, he added.

Bangladesh increased the electricity price by 19.92 per cent at the wholesale level from last month.

