Bangladesh PM inaugurates 100 bridges in 25 districts

NewsWire
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has virtually opened 100 bridges in 25 districts at a time. Terming the inauguration as a historic event, she said that the bridges would help quicken the country’s overall development.

She virtually opened the bridges built at a cost of over Tk 879 crore on Monday from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka. These bridges establish direct road connectivity with the capital.

Making 33 routes free from ferry services, the bridges will “make road communication smooth, quicker, easier, and safer”.

Of the bridges, 46 are in Chattogram division, 17 in Sylhet division, 14 in Barishal division, seven each in Dhaka and Rajshahi division, six in Mymensingh division, and three in Rangpur division. A video documentary on the bridges was also screened on occasion.

The premier mentioned that the bridges would help law enforcement agencies take prompt measures to ensure public security and maintain law and order. “It will be easier to help people in any disaster,” she said, adding that the transportation and marketing of the goods would be quicker and easier.

While exchanging views with the beneficiaries, the Prime Minister asked all to show austerity in using electricity and gas and take measures to grow more food so the global crisis stemming from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war could not hit the country’s economy hard.

20221108-084403

