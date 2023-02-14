SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladesh President-elect Shahabuddin Chuppu to meet incumbent President Abdul Hamid

Bangladesh President-elect Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu is scheduled to meet incumbent President Abdul Hamid on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana will also accompany the president-elect, Press Secretary Joynal Abedin was quoted as saying by United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

On Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal declared Shahabuddin, Awami League Advisory Council member, the President-elect of Bangladesh.

Later, President Hamid congratulated Shahabuddin for being elected President-elect of Bangladesh and exchanged greetings on the phone.

