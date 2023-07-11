INDIA

Bangladesh reeling from record dengue cases

In the last 24 hours, Bangladesh reported 889 dengue cases, the highest single-day tally since January this year.

According to figures reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 574 people were diagnosed with dengue in Dhaka alone on Monday, reports Xinhau news agency.

With the fresh infections, the number of dengue cases has surged to 13,843 in Bangladesh so far this year, the DGHS said.

In the same period, three new dengue deaths were also reported.

So far in July, 4,976 more dengue cases were recorded after 5,956 people were infected with the viral disease in June.

A total of 10,131 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country from January 1 to July 9 this year.

The fresh infection tally indicates the fast-rising trend of the mosquito-borne disease in the Bangladeshi capital city.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases.

