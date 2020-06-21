Bangladesh reports 3,531 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

Dhaka, June 22 (IANS) Bangladesh recorded over 3,500 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the country to 112,306.

Senior health ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing on Sunday afternoon that “3,531 new COVID-19 positive cases and 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh”, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The total number of positive cases is now 112,306 and the death toll stands currently at 1,464,” she added.

According to the official, 15,585 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

She said 1,084 more COVID-19 patients were announced as recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries so far to 45,077.

–IANS

rt/