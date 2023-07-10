The number of dengue fever cases has continued to grow in Bangladesh, with six new deaths reported, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

In the last 24 hours as of 8 a.m. local time Sunday, Bangladesh reported 836 new infections.

Both figures are the highest reported in one day this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

With the newly reported infections, the total number of dengue cases has surged to 12,954 in Bangladesh so far this year, the DGHS added.

According to figures released by the DGHS under the Health Ministry, 516 people were diagnosed with dengue in the capital city of Dhaka alone on Sunday.

The death toll this year reached 73. While 26 deaths were reported so far in July, there were 34 deaths in June, two deaths in May, two in April, three in February, and six in January, the DGHS said.

So far in July, 4,976 more dengue cases were recorded after 5,956 people were infected with the viral disease in June.

A total of 10,131 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country from January 1 to July 9 this year.

The fresh infection tally indicates the fast-rising trend of the mosquito-borne disease in the Bangladeshi capital city.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases.

