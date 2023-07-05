INDIA

Bangladesh reports highest single-day dengue cases

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladesh reported 678 dengue cases in the last 24 hours — the highest single-day spike so far this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Also in the same period, five people died due to the mosquito-borne disease, the highest number since January, which raised the official dengue death toll to 61 this year, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to figures released by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 429 people were diagnosed with dengue in the capital city of Dhaka alone on Tuesday.

With the fresh infections, the total number of dengue cases has surged to 9,871 in Bangladesh so far this year, the DGHS said.

A total of 8,141 dengue patients have returned home after receiving treatment by various hospitals across the country this year.

The South Asian country, with a population of about 170 million, is especially vulnerable to the dengue fever virus partly due to deficient disease surveillance.

2023070534098

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajshri Deshpande flaunts Nauvari saree, nose-pin at BiFan ‘Privacy’ screening

    Vicky Kaushal cheers for ‘brother’ Dhanush: More power to you!

    AR Rahman sets the ball rolling for NEXA Music Season 2

    Google launches ‘Indian Languages Programme’ to support local news publishers