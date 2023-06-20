SOUTH ASIA

Bangladesh seeks BRICS membership: Media

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladesh has formally requested to join BRICS, an acronym of five major emerging economies, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The request was put forward following a meeting between Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Geneva last Wednesday, Bangladeshi newspaper Dhaka Tribune reported on Monday.

This year’s BRICS summit, scheduled to take place in South Africa in August, might include discussions about new membership, according to media as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

20230620-064002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B’desh extends Covid lockdown till July 15 after 60 deaths in...

    Imran asks Pak President to draw up clear operational lines for...

    Desperate Imran Khan compromises on Pakistan’s sovereign rights to get $4.2...

    Huge haul of methamphetamine tablets seized in Mizoram, 1 held