Bangladesh has formally requested to join BRICS, an acronym of five major emerging economies, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The request was put forward following a meeting between Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Geneva last Wednesday, Bangladeshi newspaper Dhaka Tribune reported on Monday.

This year’s BRICS summit, scheduled to take place in South Africa in August, might include discussions about new membership, according to media as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

