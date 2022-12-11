Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged international partners to support her country’s efforts to implement its recently launched National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for 2023-2050, which requires a total of 230 billion US dollars.

Bangladesh needs 230 billion US dollars “for implementing our NAP from both domestic and international resources. Bangladesh continues to seek a 50-50 distribution between adaptation and mitigation from international climate financing,” she was quoted as saying by Bangladesh’s official news agency BSS, Xinhua News Agency reported.

She made the remarks from her official residence Ganabhaban when opening via video link the Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation at Foreign Service Academy here.

She said the Bangladeshi government now spends 6 or 7 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product for climate adaptation, adding that the Climate Change Trust Fund launched in 2009 has so far implemented 800 projects for both climate adaptation and mitigation in the South Asian country.

“Our NAP will complement the work being done under our Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan. I invite our partners from the international public and private sectors to join us in this effort,” she said.

While pledging the Bangladeshi government’s full support for the Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation, the prime minister said Bangladesh looked forward to seeing the emergence of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) Regional Office in Dhaka as a centre of excellence for the region and beyond.

