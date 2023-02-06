Bangladesh’s per capita income reached $2,793 in the fiscal year 2021-22 (July 2021-June 2022), a 1.10 per cent drop from the provisional figure of $2,824, a new report revealed on Monday.

The decrease was mainly due to the growth of the country’s total population and depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar, Xinhua news agency quoted the report issued by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics as saying.

According to the report, Bangladesh’s GDP (gross domestic product) growth edged down to 7.1 per cent from the provisional estimation of 7.25 per cent in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Bangladesh’s population was reported to be 171.3 million, higher than the provisional estimate of 170.79 million.

20230206-155402