SOUTH ASIA

Bangladesh sees dip in per capita income, GDP in 2021-22

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladesh’s per capita income reached $2,793 in the fiscal year 2021-22 (July 2021-June 2022), a 1.10 per cent drop from the provisional figure of $2,824, a new report revealed on Monday.

The decrease was mainly due to the growth of the country’s total population and depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar, Xinhua news agency quoted the report issued by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics as saying.

According to the report, Bangladesh’s GDP (gross domestic product) growth edged down to 7.1 per cent from the provisional estimation of 7.25 per cent in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Bangladesh’s population was reported to be 171.3 million, higher than the provisional estimate of 170.79 million.

20230206-155402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    General Bajwa doesn’t want an extension: DG ISPR

    Modi’s ‘Matua’ outreach in B’desh around WB polls

    India supplying 1,160 MW power to B’desh, 1,500 MW more in...

    Taliban appeals for int’l aid following devastating earthquake