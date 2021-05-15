Bangladesh recorded 22 deaths from Covid-19 infection on Saturday, the lowest daily death toll since March.

Also signaling a possible dip in the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus, 261 news cases were recorded on Saturday in the country, the lowest tally in over a year, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the country’s daily Covid deaths hit a 53-day low on Saturday while new infections fell to the lowest in more than a year.

The official data showed that Bangladesh’s Covid-19 caseload stood at 779,796 and death toll at 12,124. Some 3,758 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in Bangladesh reached 721,435, including 964 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.55 per cent and the current recovery rate is 92.52 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of 112 deaths on April 19.

–IANS

Int/rs