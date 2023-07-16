Bangladesh recorded surge in dengue cases with more than 11,000 people being hospitalised for the vector-borne disease in the first half of July, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

The South Asian country experienced its highest spike in cases on Saturday, with 1,623 new infections and seven additional deaths reported, the DGHS said.

This single-day figure is the highest since January this year, bringing the total number of cases to 19,454 and the death toll to 100, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of 8.00 a.m. local time, there were 11,476 new dengue cases recorded this month, and the death toll reached 54, indicating a rapid surge in the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh.

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. The disease causes an acute illness that usually follows symptoms such as headache, high fever, exhaustion, severe muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomiting and rash.

