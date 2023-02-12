INDIALIFESTYLE

Bangladesh sends relief package to earthquake-hit Syria

A humanitarian assistance package for the earthquake affected people of Syria from the government of Bangladesh has reached Damascus, Syria.

The assistance package containing dry food, medicines, blankets, tents and winter clothes was sent on Saturday by a special flight of Bangladesh Air Force Aircraft C-130J.

Earlier, Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen conveyed condolences to their Syrian counterparts on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated the relief operation in collaboration with the AFD, BAF and the MDMR.

Nahida Sobhan, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Syria and a resident in Amman and Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment of Syria Moutaz Douaji, received the relief goods at the Damascus international airport.

The relief goods were later handed over to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) for proper coordination and distribution among the earthquake-affected people in Syria.

