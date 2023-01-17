SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladesh targets 40% power generation from clean energy by 2041

NewsWire
0
0

The Bangladeshi government has been working to implement a plan in phases to generate 40 per cent of electricity from clean energy by 2041 as part of its long-term plan for the power sector.

“Plan has been taken to generate 40 per cent power from clean energy by 2041 and import about 9,000 MW under regional and sub-regional cooperation from neighbouring countries,” State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid was quoted as saying by the official news agency BSS.

He said the government also set a target of 10 per cent of total power generation from renewable energy sources by 2041, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Power Ministry, the power generation capacity of the South Asian country has reached 25,826 MW, while 1,160 MW of electricity is imported from abroad, with visible progress made in importing hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan.

The government is confident of implementing the power generation plan of 40,000 MW by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041.

The installed capacity of renewable energy has risen to 950.72 MW in Bangladesh.

20230118-004803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India looking at currency swap option to help exporters as Sri...

    2nd Test, Day 1: Dropping a Man of the Match, that...

    Dhaka blast: Security guard’s body recovered after 44 hrs

    LPL 2022: Avishka, Gurbaz guide Jaffna Kings to easy win over...