The Bangladeshi government has been working to implement a plan in phases to generate 40 per cent of electricity from clean energy by 2041 as part of its long-term plan for the power sector.

“Plan has been taken to generate 40 per cent power from clean energy by 2041 and import about 9,000 MW under regional and sub-regional cooperation from neighbouring countries,” State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid was quoted as saying by the official news agency BSS.

He said the government also set a target of 10 per cent of total power generation from renewable energy sources by 2041, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Power Ministry, the power generation capacity of the South Asian country has reached 25,826 MW, while 1,160 MW of electricity is imported from abroad, with visible progress made in importing hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan.

The government is confident of implementing the power generation plan of 40,000 MW by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041.

The installed capacity of renewable energy has risen to 950.72 MW in Bangladesh.

