Bangladesh terror group making use of few Bengal madrasas: Centre

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Banned terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh has been using some madrasas in West Bengal’s Burdwan and Murshidabad districts in West Bengal for radicalization and recruitment activities, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

“Relevant inputs in this regard are regularly shared with the state governments and agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate action,” Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The Central government has notified Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations as a terrorist organization on May 23 in terms of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, he added.

Reddy also said that information has been received about a number of incidents of violence before, during and after the 2019 general elections resulting in deaths and injuries to several people including political workers in West Bengal.

–IANS

rak/vd