An exceptional performance from pacers and openers helped Bangladesh thrash Ireland by ten wickets to register a 2-0 ODI series victory at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh had earlier won the ODI opener by 183 runs, and were on the course of defeating Ireland in the second game by posting their highest ODI total of 349/6, till rain caused the match to be abandoned. But in the third game, they were just completely dominant and all over Ireland.

The Bangladesh pacers unleashed a rampage after being pushed into bowling first by Ireland. Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed were on top of their game, as Ireland slipped to 26/4 within the first 10 overs.

Lorcan Tucker (28) and Curtis Campher (36) tried to put up some resistance for Ireland with their 42-run stand. However, as soon as Tucker departed after missing an Ebadot Hussain yorker, the Ireland batting went downhill once again.

Bangladeshs fast bowlers, who picked all 10 Ireland wickets in 28.1 overs, wiped out the tourists for merely 101. This was the first time that Bangladesh quicks had taken all 10 wickets in ODIs.

Mahmud was the star with 5-32 in 8.1 overs, whereas Taskin and Ebadot gave important support with 3-26 and 2-29 respectively. The chase was a cakewalk for Bangladesh openers, as Tamim Iqbal (41 not out) and Litton Das (50 not out) hardly broke a sweat in pursuit of the target.

The duos efforts meant Bangladesh chased down the total in merely 13.1 overs. It is also the first time that Bangladesh have won any international game by a margin of 10 wickets. Bangladesh will now face Ireland in three T20Is, after having blanked world champions England 3-0.

Brief scores:

Ireland 101 in 28.1 overs (Curtis Campher 36, Lorcan Tucker 28, Hasan Mahmud 5-32, Taskin Ahmed 3-26, Ebadot Hossain 2-29) lost to Bangladesh 102/0 in 13.1 overs (Litton Das 50 not out, Tamim Iqbal 41 not out) by 10 wickets

