Bangladeshi State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government plans to keep energy prices on par with international rates.

Speaking at a program in Dhaka, he said they are working to make a guideline about fixing the price of electricity and gas by the international market, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Minister said subsidies given by the government in these two sectors will not be given in future.

He said steps are underway to set up a 2,000MW solar power plant within the next two years to provide affordable electricity.

Experts here said more subsidy cuts would add to public fury over the spiraling cost of living.

Inflation in Bangladesh accelerated to 9.52 per cent in August last year, the highest in 10 years, mainly driven by higher food prices, the Bureau of Statistics reported earlier.

