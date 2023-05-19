SOUTH ASIA

Bangladesh to keep energy prices on par with int’l rates

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladeshi State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government plans to keep energy prices on par with international rates.

Speaking at a program in Dhaka, he said they are working to make a guideline about fixing the price of electricity and gas by the international market, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Minister said subsidies given by the government in these two sectors will not be given in future.

He said steps are underway to set up a 2,000MW solar power plant within the next two years to provide affordable electricity.

Experts here said more subsidy cuts would add to public fury over the spiraling cost of living.

Inflation in Bangladesh accelerated to 9.52 per cent in August last year, the highest in 10 years, mainly driven by higher food prices, the Bureau of Statistics reported earlier.

20230519-151806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With Pak economy on the brink, Shehbaz Sharif spins Kashmir yarn

    Taliban war crimes: ‘Behead the wounded because they are infidels’

    Will Iran support guerrilla warfare to restore military balance in Afghanistan?

    Islamabad court to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran