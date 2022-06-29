Bangladesh has decided to start administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-12 amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bangladeshi Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the initiative will start next month.

“We’ll start the vaccination program in the last week of July,” he said at a news conference.

“We’ll soon procure vaccines and syringes suitable for children,” Xinhua news agency quoted Maleque as saying.

In order to receive vaccination, children aged 5-12 will have to register using their birth certificate on the government’s (Surokkha) app.

Bangladesh’s Cabinet Division on Tuesday issued a circular with the six-point directives to contain the fresh outbreak of the pandemic.

In line with the directives, people must wear masks at all gatherings, shopping malls and restaurants under the “No mask, no service” policy.

Those who bear any symptoms are encouraged to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

The directives are aimed at limiting the fresh spread of the new wave of COVID-19 as Bangladesh is again seeing a surge in fresh cases after a respite of several months.

Bangladesh reported three fresh deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number of daily deaths confirmed in about three months.

Meanwhile, the country reported over 2,000 COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day with the daily test positivity rate jumping to 15.47 percent in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time Tuesday.

To date, Bangladesh has recorded 1,969,361 COVID-19 cases including 2,087 new cases on Tuesday, as the death toll rose to 29,145, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

