The Bangladeshi government has taken measures to stop the menace of single-use plastics and illegal brick kilns to respond to environmental changes.

The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry has requested the Deputy Commissioners across the South Asian country to stop the use of single-use plastics at all government offices.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Ministry also requested the government offices to hold regular meetings with the stakeholders to increase awareness against pollution caused by plastics, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry asked relevant officials to close all illegal brick kilns, particularly harmful ones, on priority basis.

Officials have also been instructed to strengthen enforcement activities against new brick kilns constructed without any license.

Bangladesh has a population of more than 165 million with a very high population density.

Experts said Bangladesh’s rapid economic growth and urbanisation have come at a high environmental cost. Pollution is not only impacting people’s health but also eroding the country’s economic competitiveness.

