SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladesh tough on single-use plastics, illegal brick kilns

NewsWire
0
1

The Bangladeshi government has taken measures to stop the menace of single-use plastics and illegal brick kilns to respond to environmental changes.

The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry has requested the Deputy Commissioners across the South Asian country to stop the use of single-use plastics at all government offices.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Ministry also requested the government offices to hold regular meetings with the stakeholders to increase awareness against pollution caused by plastics, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry asked relevant officials to close all illegal brick kilns, particularly harmful ones, on priority basis.

Officials have also been instructed to strengthen enforcement activities against new brick kilns constructed without any license.

Bangladesh has a population of more than 165 million with a very high population density.

Experts said Bangladesh’s rapid economic growth and urbanisation have come at a high environmental cost. Pollution is not only impacting people’s health but also eroding the country’s economic competitiveness.

20230302-020604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak: 25 PTI dissidents de-seated for voting in Hamza Shehbaz’s favour

    Tajiks seek Imran’s boycott at SCO summit after Panjshir bloodbath

    Dahal expands Cabinet, inducts 12 ministers, 3 MoS

    India to carry out military drill with China and Pakistan