Bangladesh on Sunday said that it has facilitated the process of return of around 20 of its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, even as it called for ensuring safety of all Afghans and foreign nationals in the war-torn country.

“Bangladesh expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones at the bomb attack near Kabul Airport on August 26, 2021 and prays for early recovery of the injured,” a Foreign Ministry press note said.

Bangladesh urges all concerned to ensure safety and security of the Afghan people as well as foreign nationals in Afghanistan, it said.

It said that the government was in regular touch with its nationals there and has taken every measure for their safe and orderly departure.

While expressing appreciation to all concerned for facilitating the safe departure of all foreigners including Bangladesh nationals, Bangladesh said that it would like to see continuation of the return process of the remaining foreign nationals.

The Foreign Ministry note also said that it is expected that the development workers can return to Afghanistan once a conducive environment is restored.

Bangladesh calls for all concerned to exercise maximum restraint during this challenging time and hopes return of normalcy and restoration of peace in Afghanistan soon, it said.

–IANS

sumi/vd