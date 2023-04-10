Assam Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national from Cachar district who was allegedly working as an agent to bring people illegally to the country using forged documents, officials said on Monday.

The person identified as Yasin Arafat, alias Masud Hasan, was arrested on Sunday night.

Superintendent of police in Cachar district, Numal Mahato told IANS: “The special branch had arrested several illegal Bangladeshis in Guwahati the day before. The police came to know about Yasin only after interrogating them. The arrested Bangladeshis said that Yasin had brought them to India through the Dawki border in Meghalaya.”

The police found out that Yasin had entered India illegally from Bangladesh also via the Dawki border. He is known as a border agent in the area.

He was living in Assam’s Nagaon district under a new name Masud Hasan and had forged PAN and Aadhaar cards.

The special branch immediately contacted the Nagaon Police to inquire about him.

Police came to know that Yasin is an original resident of Sylhet district in Bangladesh.

After coming to India, he obtained fake documents and was living in Kachua area of Nagaon.

By tracking the mobile phone, the police got the information that Yasin was in Cachar’s Gumra area.

Accordingly, a team of special branch along with Cachar police arrested him from a house in the area.

