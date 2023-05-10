A Bangladeshi couple along with their two-year-old kid were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday night after they illegally entered the Indian territory through an Indo-Bangladesh border in North Bengal.

They were arrested by BSF personnel at Manikganj area in Jalpaiguri district soon after they entered Indian territory. The BSF have handed them over to the police.

The arrested couple, identified as Mohammad Bilayat Hussain and Hasida Begum, hail from a village of Madaripur district in Bangladesh. They crossed the borders illegally along with their two-year-old kid.

While the BSF personnel handed them over to the local police on Wednesday morning, Hussain had an interaction with the media persons. He said that they came to India in search of work.

“It was impossible to earn a livelihood in Bangladesh. We were informed that once we come to India, there can be arrangements for lucrative jobs. We took the help of an agent to cross the borders and enter India. We paid a total of Rs 24,000 to that agent,” Husain told media persons.

A local BSF source said that their guards suspected their movement as they roamed around at the Manikganj area on Tuesday night. The BSF guards then asked for their identity documents. As they were unable to provide the documents, the BSF personnel started questioning them following which they confessed of illegally entering the Indian territory.

