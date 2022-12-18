The Firozabad police have arrested an 80-year-old Bangladeshi national, identified as Afsar Ali, who was living illegally in the city.

Superintendent of Police (SP) city Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said the man, a resident of the Naogaon district of Bangladesh, was spotted by the police outside the Firozabad railway station.

He said that he had missed the train to Ajmer to offer prayers at the shrine.

He was unable to produce his Bangladeshi passport, the SP said.

A case has been registered against him under IPC and Foreigners’ Act.

“We are trying to contact his family. Case details have been shared with security agencies,” the SP said.

