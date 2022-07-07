Kolkata police along with South East Division of Bengaluru police and their counterpart from Bangladesh in a joint operation have arrested a Bangladeshi national here who was on the run after being awarded the death penalty in connection with a murder case, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Faisal Ahmed. The police said that the accused allegedly has links with terror outfit Al-Qaeda and was on the run after murdering a writer and a blogger Ananth Vijaya Das in Sylhet city in Bangladesh in May 12, 2015.

After illegally crossing over into India, the accused Faisal worked as a cab driver in Bengaluru and led a normal life. He was nabbed on July 1 and the incident had come to light lately.

Faisal was awarded the death sentence by a Bangladesh court along with three others. He had managed to escape from Bangladesh and settled in Bengaluru.

Bangladesh police had collected information on Faisal hiding in India in June and gave the inputs to Kolkata police. In turn Kolkata police had confirmed the accused’s presence in Bengaluru.

Faisal had created fake documents to claim that he is an Indian. He had got a passport on Mizoram address. He had used Assam address for voter’s identity card.

He had a driving license with Bengaluru address on it and was working as a cab driver here, police said.

The investigations have revealed that the accused went to madrassas and gave provocative speeches and also gave lectures on jihad.

Further investigation is taken up by the local police and central intelligence agencies to find out his nexus with local people.

