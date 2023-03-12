SOUTH ASIA

Bangladesh’s inflation leaps to 8.78% in Feb

Bangladesh’s inflation hit 8.78 per cent in February, driven by both food and non-food prices, official data showed.

Bangladesh’s inflation increased to 8.78 per cent in February from 8.57 per cent in January, the data showed on Sunday.

Food inflation increased to 7.98 per cent in February from 7.41 per cent in the previous month. Non-food items inflation increased to 9.61 per cent in February from 9.48 per cent in January, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the budget proposal, Bangladesh is targeting an average inflation rate of 5.6 per cent in the new fiscal year.

