SOUTH ASIA

Bangladesh’s life expectancy falls to 72.3 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

After a decade, the average life expectancy of people in Bangladesh has fallen for the first time, official data revealed.

According to the data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Monday, the average life expectancy in 2021 stood at 72.3 years, down half a year, or six months, from 72.8 years in 2020, reports bdnews24.

The data showed that the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out some of the gains the country achieved in the area over the last decades.

The first case was detected in Bangladesh on March 8, 2020. Since then, 29,446 people have died, according to the official count.

Most of these deaths took place in 2020 and 2021.

The data also revealed that the life expectancy for males was 70.6 in 2021, down from 71.2 in 2020, Xinhua news agency.

For females, the report showed it was 74.1 years in 2021, down from 74.5 years in 2020.

In 2021, the gross birth rate per thousand population in Bangladesh was 18.8. This represented a decrease in the birth rate of 0.7 people per thousand compared to the rate of 18.1 in 2020.

The gross mortality rate rose from 5.1 to 5.7 individuals per thousand population in that year, according to the report.

The report also highlights that the population growth rate in 2021 was 1.301 individuals per thousand, slightly lower than 1.303 individuals in 2020.

20230418-093204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia sees over 150 man-portable US missiles with Afghan militants as...

    India denies reports about sending military to Sri Lanka

    Curfew lifted in Colombo following protest

    ‘If Taliban forms a govt of the people, B’desh will accept...