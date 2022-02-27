SOUTH ASIA

Bangladesh’s new Election Commission formed

By NewsWire
0
6

The new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and four Election Commissioners of Bangladesh took their oath, forming the new Election Commission (EC) of the South Asian country.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the oath on Sunday to Kazi Habibul Awal as the new CEC at a ceremony at the Supreme Court, Xinhua news agency reported.

Judges from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, senior officials and journalists, among others, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

On Saturday, Bangladeshi President Md. Abdul Hamid appointed Awal, a former senior Secretary of the government, as the CEC and four other people as the Election Commissioners.

The five-year term of the last five-member Election Commission of Bangladesh ended on February 14.

20220228-040402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.