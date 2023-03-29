SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladesh’s State Minister expresses satisfaction over ties with Belgium

Ambassador of Belgium to Bangladesh, Didier Vanderhasselt, called on Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at the latter’s office, during which the minister expressed satisfaction over the ever-growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Alam on Tuesday also recalled with gratitude the Belgium’s recognition of Bangladesh as an independent state in February 1972.

Appreciating Bangladesh’s socio-economic growth, the Ambassador of Belgium touched upon the “very fruitful” visit of Queen Mathilde of the Belgians to Bangladesh in February.

Alam thanked the Belgian Ambassador for leading a regional trade mission to Bangladesh to explore business opportunities and sought Belgium’s supports in developing agri-business facilities in Bangladesh, particularly in storage, transport, and processing fields.

He also observed that enormous trade and investment opportunities exist between the two countries, particularly in agri-business, renewable energy, port and road transport infrastructure, dredging, logistics, water purification, and other sectors.

The two sides also discussed various other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, including regular bilateral consultations, trade facilitation measures, consular cooperation, migration and mobility, Bangladesh-EU cooperation, Belgium’s EU Presidency in 2024, and cooperation on elections in different international fora among others.

