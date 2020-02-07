Bangles waved at Delhi police as Jamia march is foiled

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) During a march to Parliament announced by students of Jamia Millia Islamia, an interesting scene was witnessed as women protesters raised their bangles in the air pointed towards the Delhi police.

The women claimed that Delhi Police was not letting the march continue because of instructions by the BJP-led central government. They suggested that the Delhi Police wear the bangles for not allowing the protesters to march ahead.

“They are acting like they have bangles on their hands, so it’s better they wear our bangles,” Manjuri, a resident of Batla House, said as she waived the bangles she was wearing.

Meanwhile, the stand-off between the protesters and Delhi Police continued near Holy Family hospital, which is within walking distance from the Jamia Millia Islamia campus.

Earlier, the police resorted to a lathicharge on the protesters near the Holy Family hospital. The lathicharge was made to push back the protesters.

Security forces personnel resorted to the lathicharge after protesters threw water pouches and abused them.

The incident did not last for more than a minute as the protesters were pushed back.

The anti-CAA march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament began behind schedule on Monday amid heavy security deployment. The police had earlier denied permission to the protesters for the march.

The march to Parliament was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A similar march on January 30 had created a controversy after a man raising pro-CAA slogans opened fire injuring a protesting student.

