Banja Luka Open: Lajovic upsets Djokovic in quarter-finals

Dusan Lajovic produced a clutch performance on serve to stun top seed Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Banja Luka Open and claim his first win over a World No. 1, here on Friday.

Despite winning just four games across their previous two meetings, the 32-year-old Lajovic earned a 6-4, 7-6(6) victory after fending off 15 of 16 breakpoints faced to advance. Lajovic saved three set points in the second-set tie-break.

“I’m overwhelmed, it is the biggest win of my career. The emotions are very mixed because I’m playing here in front of my home town and I’m also playing against Nole who is a good friend and he’s a hero of our country. Beating him, it’s something that I didn’t even think is going to be possible, but it happened,” Lajovic said in his on-court interview.

Lajovic stayed aggressive, sometimes serve-and-volleying to put Djokovic under pressure, and moved the 22-time major champion to all corners of the court to earn his third career victory against a Top-5 player.

The 32-year old Lajovic could meet another Serbian in the last four should Miomir Kecmanovic defeat Jiri Lehecka.

Lajovic rose to a career-high No. 23 in the ATP Rankings four years ago, shortly after he was a finalist at the Monte-Carlo Masters (l. Fognini). Later that season, Lajovic earned his lone tour-level title at the ATP 250 event in Umag.

Djokovic suffered his third loss this season and first to a fellow Serbian since Janko Tipsarevic upset him at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid in May 2012. The 93-time tour-level titlist will next be in action at the Mutua Madrid Open, which runs from April 26-May 7.

20230421-232602

