BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on term, savings deposits

NewsWire
0
0

Bank of Baroda has hiked fixed deposit interest rates on domestic term deposits, including NRO and NRE Term Deposits, of below Rs 2 crore by up to 40 basis points.

The new rates would be applicable with immediate effect.

Interest rates have also been hiked on saving deposits of Rs 100 crore and above to less than Rs 200 crore and Rs 500 crore and above by 5-10 basis points.

The upward revision in interest rates comes close on the heels of the RBI’s hike in repo rate by 50 basis points at its latest monetary policy review, which was part of the central bank’s measures to address rising domestic inflation as well as inflationary expectations.

20220615-170203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Equities settle on positive note; Sensex, Nifty rise over 20% in...

    CBIC sets up helpdesk to expedite Covid related imports

    AirAsia India resumes inflight F&B on all flights

    Delhi-NCR data centre capacity to double by 2023: JLL