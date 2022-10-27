COMMUNITYWORLD

Bank of Canada increases policy interest rate

NewsWire
0
0

The Bank of Canada has increased its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 percent.

Given elevated inflation and inflation expectations, as well as ongoing demand pressures in the economy, the bank’s governing council expected that the policy interest rate will need to rise further, the central bank said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

In the last three months, Canada’s CPI inflation has declined from 8.1 per cent to 6.9 per cent, primarily due to a fall in fuel prices.

However, price pressures remain broadly based, with two-thirds of CPI components increasing more than 5 percent over the past year, the bank said.

The bank added that its preferred measures of core inflation were not yet showing meaningful evidence that underlying price pressures are easing.

The bank expected CPI inflation to ease as higher interest rates help rebalance demand and supply, price pressures from global supply disruptions fade, and the past effects of higher commodity prices dissipate.

CPI inflation is projected to move down to about 3 per cent by the end of 2023, and then return to the 2 per cent target by the end of 2024.

According to the bank, the Canadian economy continued to operate in excess demand and labour markets remain tight.

The effects of recent policy rate increases are becoming evident in interest-sensitive areas of the economy: housing activity has retreated sharply, and spending by households and businesses is softening.

The bank projected the country’s GDP growth to slow from 3.25 per cent this year to just under 1 per cent next year and 2 per cent in 2024.

Quantitative tightening continues and is complementing increases in the policy interest rate, the Bank of Canada said.

20221027-102204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NACI recommends 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine for adolescents

    Women lead the way for Canada

    Liberals promise all-day Milton GO Train service 

    Government policies discourage Canadians seniors from working, says study