The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold its interest rate steady follows a period of uncertainty in the Canadian economy due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank’s primary objective during this time has been to support economic recovery and ensure that inflation remains under control.

The bank’s decision to keep the interest rate unchanged is expected to provide some relief to Canadian households and businesses, particularly those who have been struggling financially during the pandemic. By maintaining a low interest rate, the bank aims to encourage borrowing and investment, which could stimulate economic growth.

While the bank feels confident in its decision to hold the interest rate, it acknowledges that there are still risks to the economic outlook, particularly related to the ongoing pandemic and global supply chain disruptions. The bank will continue to monitor economic developments closely and adjust its policy as necessary to support a sustainable recovery.

Overall, the Bank of Canada’s decision to maintain its interest rate at 4.5% is a reflection of its commitment to supporting economic recovery and ensuring that inflation remains under control. The decision is expected to have a positive impact on Canadian households and businesses, providing a boost to the overall economy.