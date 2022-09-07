The Bank of Canada (BoC) increased its trend-setting interest rate by 75 basis points to 3.25%, its highest since 2008.

This is the fifth rate hike this year, the previous 1 per cent rise in June which was its largest in 24 years being an absolute surprise. However, markets and economists had largely expected this 75 basis point move.

The central bank has been raising rates aggressively to rein in sky-high inflation and experts say future hikes are imminent. While Canada’s key interest rate sat at just 0.25 per cent in January, it now has the highest policy rate among major advanced economies.

CPI inflation eased in July to 7.6% from 8.1% because of a drop in gasoline prices. However, inflation excluding gasoline increased and data indicate a further broadening of price pressures, particularly in services. Surveys suggest that short-term inflation expectations remain high. The longer this continues, the greater the risk that elevated inflation becomes entrenched, the Bank said in a statement.

“The Canadian economy continues to operate in excess demand and labour markets remain tight,” the statement added.

Canada’s GDP grew by 3.3% in the second quarter. While this was somewhat weaker than the central bank had projected, indicators of domestic demand were very strong – consumption grew by about 9½% and business investment was up by close to 12%.

“With higher mortgage rates, the housing market is pulling back as anticipated, following unsustainable growth during the pandemic. The Bank continues to expect the economy to moderate in the second half of this year, as global demand weakens and tighter monetary policy here in Canada begins to bring demand more in line with supply,” the statement said.

Given the outlook for inflation, the Bank believes that the policy interest rate will need to rise further.

“As the effects of tighter monetary policy work through the economy, we will be assessing how much higher interest rates need to go to return inflation to target,” the BoC stated. “The Governing Council remains resolute in its commitment to price stability and will continue to take action as required to achieve the 2% inflation target.”

The next scheduled date for announcing the overnight rate target is October 26.

Soaring interest rates mean many mortgage payers will likely hit their “trigger rates” this fall, forcing an increase in payments.