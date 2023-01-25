As predicted the Bank of Canada (BoC) today increased the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50% in its continued attempt to cool inflation. But a pause could be coming depending on how the economy reacts.

The country’s national bank says that though inflation declined from 8.1% in June to 6.3% in December (largely due to lower gasoline prices), Canadians are still feeling the hardship of higher essential household expenses, with persistent price increases for food and shelter. However, there is growing evidence that restrictive monetary policy is slowing activity, especially household spending.

Consumption growth has moderated from the first half of 2022 and housing market activity has declined substantially, the Bank said in a statement. As the effects of interest rate increases continue to work through the economy, spending on consumer services and business investment are expected to slow. Meanwhile, weaker foreign demand will likely weigh on exports. This overall slowdown in activity will allow supply to catch up with demand.

BoC’s short-term inflation expectations remain elevated. Year-over-year measures of core inflation are still around 5%, but 3-month measures of core inflation have come down, suggesting that core inflation has peaked, the statement said.

The Bank estimates Canada’s economy grew by 3.6% in 2022, slightly stronger than was projected in October. Growth is expected to stall through the middle of 2023, picking up later in the year. It expects GDP growth of about 1% in 2023 and about 2% in 2024, little changed from the October outlook.

Inflation is also projected to come down significantly this year. Lower energy prices, improvements in global supply conditions, and the effects of higher interest rates on demand are expected to bring CPI inflation down to around 3% in the middle of this year and back to the 2% target in 2024.

If economic developments evolve broadly in line with the MPR outlook, the Bank of Canada expects to hold the policy rate at its current level while it assesses the impact of the cumulative interest rate increases. However, it is prepared to increase the policy rate further if needed to return inflation to the 2% target, and remains resolute in its commitment to restoring price stability for Canadians.

Global inflation remains high and broad-based, the Bank said. Inflation is coming down in many countries, largely reflecting lower energy prices as well as improvements in global supply chains. In the United States and Europe, economies are slowing but proving more resilient than was expected at the time of the Bank’s October Monetary Policy Report (MPR). China’s abrupt lifting of COVID-19 restrictions has prompted an upward revision to the growth forecast for China and poses an upside risk to commodity prices. Russia’s war on Ukraine remains a significant source of uncertainty. Financial conditions remain restrictive but have eased since October, and the Canadian dollar has been relatively stable against the US dollar.